GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A second water main break has affected the City of Girard.

According to the Girard Police Department, the latest break happened along Norwood Avenue.

The police department says customers’ water service has not been affected at this time, but if a shut-off is required, it should only affect a few homes.

No roadways are closed, but drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

Sunday, there was also a water main break on Mosier Road, but it has since been repaired.