Another virtual hiring event for teachers, aides to be held Tuesday

(WYTV) – On Tuesday, the Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments will host another virtual hiring event.

This will be the third Tuesday of recruitment.

Substitute teachers, educational aides and even transportation aides are needed for various Mahoning County school districts.

In the past, districts would share substitute teachers.

“Now, what we’re trying to do is assign substitute teachers to an actual school district and stay within that school district to help decrease the spread of COVID and have to worry about contact tracing,” said MVRCOG director Sandy Furano.

These weekly virtual hiring events will continue until the need is no longer there.

