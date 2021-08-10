Another Valley police department works toward getting police body cameras

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Another area police department is working toward getting body cameras for its officers.

Lisbon Mayor Pete Wilson wants to apply for a grant through the Department of Justice to get the cameras.

Tuesday night, village council unanimously approved applying for the grant.

The department would need roughly 12 cameras, plus the server and software.

It could cost around $30,000 to $40,000.

“I think it’s essential for our officers’ safety what have you. In today’s world, it’s necessary and this is a grant that would pay for most of the body cameras, if not all of it,” Wilson said.

The police chief has to decide what type of cameras he wants.

Then, within the next two weeks, the mayor will work on the application. The deadline to apply is the end of August.