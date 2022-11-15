COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month.

Tyson Sullivan has been charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say Sullivan is connected to the shootout at a Sheetz gas station in Columbus that claimed the life of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, of Girard.

Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross has been charged with Sobnosky’s murder. There are other suspects police are working to identify in the investigation.

Police say that at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas station at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue. The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the Sheetz.

One of the bullets hit Sobnosky, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sobnosky was pronounced dead just after 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 30.

A dozen persons of interest were identified by police in connection with this shooting.