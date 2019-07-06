Another successful Party on the Plaza in the books

The event is designed to showcase the growth of the downtown corridor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A summertime tradition in downtown Youngstown returned on Friday, but this time in a new location and with a brand new vibe.

Party on the Plaza, an outdoor party and concert series organized by the City of Youngstown, took place on Phelps Street Friday night.

The event is designed to showcase the growth of the downtown corridor.

Those in attendance say Party on the Plaza is working, and that they’ll spend even more time in the downtown area.

“All of this stuff to do and walk around, be able to have a beverage and not be inside. We’re going to try to make it down here a lot more now. Youngstown is coming back,” said Michelle Stevens, of Howland.

Music for the event was provided by Old Skool and Hoss & The Juggernauts.

The next Party on the Plaza is July 19.