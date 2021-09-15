Another school district faces new mask requirements

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool City Schools will now require masks or face coverings in school buildings starting Thursday.

In a message on Facebook, Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig says the new mask requirement is in an effort to keep students in school, in-person and five days a week.

Ludwig says there has been an increase of positive COVID-19 cases and in the number of those quarantined.

The mask requirement also includes indoor events during and after school.

The school board will revisit the decision every two weeks.

This week, over 400 students were absent in the district, according to Ludwig.

“We have already experienced nearly half of the total cases we dealt with all of last school year. Issuing this mask requirement will help keep people safe and limit the number of students that will have to quarantine due to exposure,” Ludwig said in the Facebook post.

Ludwig also included local letters of support and other information, which was included in the post linked below.