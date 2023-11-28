EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Another East Palestine resident is facing charges, accused of defrauding Norfolk Southern.

It’s the latest in a series of cases that police say they’ve been investigating after Norfolk Southern noticed some suspicious expenses.

Thomas Burkett, 62, is charged with theft by deception and falsification. Charges were filed earlier this month, and Burkett waived a preliminary hearing in his case on Friday.

Police say Burkett claimed reimbursement for relocation expenses from Norfolk Southern following the train derailment. The company had reimbursed several residents who had to evacuate their homes during the derailment and following clean-up efforts.

Police say Burkett never left, however. He instead stayed at a relative’s house and the relative wrote out lodging receipts. Police added that Burkett was also involved in a scheme to gather other receipts, faking rental agreements to receive over $11,589 from Norfolk Southern.

Police are still investigating and say additional charges may be pending against others who were involved.

Several others have been charged with stealing from Norfolk Southern and face similar accusations. Police are still looking for one of the suspects, who is also suspected of shooting a man during a robbery in Youngstown.