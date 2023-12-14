BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time this week, a local postal worker was robbed of a key they use to access mail receptacles.

The “arrow key” was taken from a worker Wednesday on the 400 block of Melbourne Avenue.

According to a police report, the postal worker was delivering mail on Melbourne Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. when a man grabbed his legs from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. The worker was rolled over and three men were standing over him asking him, “Where’s the key?”

One of the men, who was wearing a mask, grabbed a key on the worker’s belt loop and ripped it off, the report stated.

The three suspects got into what police think was a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with a loud exhaust and a temporary tag that was backed into a nearby driveway and took off.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video.

Someone said before the theft, they saw a silver car circle the block several times.

On Monday, a postal worker was robbed of their arrow key on Kensington Avenue in Youngstown. That happened at 2:30 p.m. when two men threatened the worker and told him to hand over the key.

WKBN reached out to USPS following Monday’s theft which in response, passed along tips for keeping mail parcels safe. A Postal Services spokesperson also referenced a “Project Safe Delivery” campaign to cut down on postal crimes and attacks against employees. The campaign launched in May and included monetary rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a perpetrator of postal crimes.

Last month, Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced he is backing the Postal Police Reform Act, which would get postal police officers back on the street to protect the mail. He said that postal police would protect letter carriers as they go about their routes.

“The importance of getting this legislation done is, fundamentally, the most important thing is to make sure that our postal workers are safe,” Brown said.

Dave Sess and Joe Gorman contributed to this report.