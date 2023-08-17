YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County could soon follow in the footsteps of neighboring Columbiana County when it comes to those big commercial solar panel energy farms.

Commissioners voted Thursday to hold a public hearing next month on a request by Green Township Trustees to ban the large solar panel arrays. Board members say they’re working with local officials to follow the wishes of township neighbors

It’s expected Green Township won’t be the only community they hear from.

“Normally, what happens is when they see how it unfolds within their community, other townships within Mahoning County follow suit or ask for a similar type of scenario,” said Commissioner David Ditzler. “We’re hoping that we will get a group of townships that come for the second phase.”

Already, Columbiana Commissioners have banned the large solar farms in 10 townships, with action possible on the remaining eight coming later this summer.

The hearing for Green Township will be held on September 18.