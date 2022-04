NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Officers were called to the Eastwood Mall for yet another group of kids causing a disturbance.

According to police reports, the group of juveniles disregarded mall security.

Niles police arrested two brothers, and mall security kicked out a large group who was being disorderly, according to reports.

There were other disturbances at the Eastwood Mall back in Feb. and March, prompting a discussion on new security measures.