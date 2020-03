The majority of cars at the Shops at Boardman Park complex were out in front of Target

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, most shopping centers in Boardman were empty.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been stressing for everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some parking lots were busy, however, including most grocery stores and Target.

DeWine says Ohioans should not go out unless it is a necessity.