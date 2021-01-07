Another defendant in case of shooting death of Youngstown mother pleads guilty to charges

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 23 years in prison for Marquise Torres

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — One of six men charged in the January 2019 shooting death of a young mother on the East Side pleaded guilty Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy to commit murder.

Marquise Torres, 22, will be sentenced after the case against the last defendant in the case is heard later this year.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 23 years in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio took the pleas.

Police say Torres and several other men shot up a McBride Street apartment that Crystal Hernandez, 24, was in with her young son. Hernandez was killed but the boy was not harmed.

Police said the shooting was retaliation for a shooting earlier in the day that wounded a friend of Torres.

Police charged two men for that shooting. One of them, the boyfriend of Hernandez, was sentenced to prison while the other was killed in an unrelated homicide.

The apartment Hernandez was killed in belonged to her boyfriend.

One of the men charged with shooting at the apartment, Larenz Rhodes, 20, was convicted after a trial this year and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Just one defendant, Maurice Redrick, is left to be tried. His case is set for trial Feb. 22.

Mark Carofolo, Torres’ lawyer, told the judge his client did not know Hernandez would be killed that evening.

Torres also said he was innocent but decided to plead guilty because his lawyer told him there was enough evidence to be convicted by a jury and receive a much longer sentence.

“I know I’m innocent, but I know it wouldn’t be good for me to go to trial,” Torres said.