YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s almost time for the annual Youngstown CityScape mum sale! Now is the time to start placing your orders online.

Many in the community look forward to purchasing these beautiful flowers.

This year is going to be a little different though because the greenhouse is under construction. So, the mum sale will take place out of the corporate office on East Federal Street.

There will be all different sizes and colors of mums for sale, as well as freshly-grown cabbage and kale.

“It’s a way for the community to support the work of Youngstown CityScape, but it’s also all of our way to beautify our whole Valley,” said Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape.

Pick-up dates for the mums start on Thursday, Sept. 7. To order them online, visit Youngstown CityScape’s website.