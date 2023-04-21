CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An event to raise money for local children and their families was held Friday night in Canfield.

The 11th annual Wine for Hope fundraiser and wine tasting entertained a sold-out crowd at Waypoint 4180.

Our very own sports reporter Josh Frketic served as the master of ceremonies.

Each year, the organization recognizes a community leader who has made a meaningful impact on the area.

“The honorees are a mix of people who do non-profits, who do work as a business owner and doing things in our community. It really makes a difference that you can see these individuals getting honored that normally don’t get honored,” said Tony Spano with the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

Brenda Rider was recognized with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.