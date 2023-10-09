CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – What would you do with an old empty cardboard box and lots of duct tape? Students with one local high school made boats.

Tenth graders at South Range held the annual Raider Regatta Monday at a pond behind their old high school in North Lima.

The task was to design and create their own watercraft and pull their way back and forth without falling in or sinking.

It’s all part of a class project that combines multiple skill sets.

“It connects English with math and science, and we do this in our technical unit. It allows them to be not only creative, but also learn a couple of things about technical writing and physics, and there’s a lot that goes into that, said Maria Joseph, South Range teacher.

As you can imagine, the water was mighty cold.

The kids had to come up with a name and a theme for their boats and then dress the part.