CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church is holding its annual festival this weekend in Campbell. Preparations were underway Wednesday.

Butter, eggs, milk, flour, yeast and spices go into the special Greek Bread. But the women also add the secret ingredient: love. They baked over 150 loaves of this sweet bread on Wednesday. Each batch of dough gets a cross on top for a blessing.

Church volunteer Irene Kalouris has the menu.

“Pastistio — which is like our Greek lasagna — our grape leaves, our spanikopita and tiropitas, our cheese and spinach pies,” Kalouris said, describing the menu. “We have baklava, we have galaktoboureko, which is a custard pastry. And we have our tsoureki, which is our sweet bread. We like to see new faces, and enjoy seeing our old friends come back again.”

In addition to all that food, there is also Greek crafts, music and dancing.

The event center is on Twelfth Street in Campbell. It’s free to stop in, and carry-outs are available. It runs Friday through Sunday, and credit cards are welcome.