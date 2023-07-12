HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend, golfers will tee off in memory of Cody Pitts who was murdered in Hubbard eight years ago.

“The Big Pitty Classic” will take place Saturday at Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard with a noon shotgun start.

It’s the fifth annual golf outing benefitting the Cody A. Pitts Foundation.

All 36 team spots are filled, but people can still take part in the various raffles, which include a liquor cooler.

The foundation raises money for scholarships for Hubbard High School graduates and also donates to other organizations that help people in the community.

“We golfed a lot with Cody growing up, and you know, this is kind of perfect to remember him, raise money for the community, and keep him alive, and most importantly, we want justice,” said Chris LaCivita, a friend of Pitts.

Pitts was found shot to death on Orchard Avenue near North Main Street in Hubbard on March 7, 2015.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

Hubbard police continue to actively investigate.