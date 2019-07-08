Annual golf outing raises money for children in honor of MLB umpire’s son

John Hirschbeck started the foundation in memory of his son, who died from ALD

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – For the fourth year, hundreds are lending their support to a local charity to benefit children.

The Magic of Michael Foundation held a golf outing and fundraising dinner at The Lake Club on Monday.

It was started four years ago by former Major League Baseball umpire John Hirschbeck in memory of his son, Michael, who died in 2014 from a brain disorder called adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD).

The same rare disease also claimed Hirschbeck’s other son, John Drew, back in 1993.

“All 100% of the money that we make goes back into the Valley here, mostly helping children with disabilities and also under-privileged children. Our motto is, ‘Helping families face the curveballs of life,’ Hirschbeck said.

Nearly 140 golfers took part in the golf outing.