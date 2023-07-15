SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The 59th annual Kiwanis Antique and Craft Show was held on Saturday in Salem.

Nearly 70 vendors were set up inside Centennial Park. There were also food trucks and raffle baskets.

The Kiwanis Club of Salem has helped serve the community for 100 years. With help from the community, they hold events for kids and support the Key Club at Salem High School.

“We have to have the fundraisers because, you know, it’s not like we have money just sitting around. So it’s very nice. Salem always backs us up. We have a wonderful community,” said Debbie Leggett, co-president of the Kiwanis Club of Salem.

The Kiwanis Club’s Fall Festival is already in the works. It’s being planned for Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.