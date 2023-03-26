YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dozens gathered in downtown Youngstown on Sunday for the annual Laying of the Roses Ceremony.

The ceremony honors over 100 Valley men who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

A local veteran spoke about the men he knew who died in service. Then, each name was read out loud while family or veterans laid roses at the memorial.

One of the men was Thomas Stanko, who also served in Vietnam. His older brother, Robert Stanko, was killed in 1968 in Vietnam while serving in the Army.

Thomas Stanko attends the ceremony every year to honor his brother.

“We really cherish those who protect this country,” Stanko said. “It’s like an obligation to pay my respects — not only to my brother, but many of his friends that are on that wall as well.”

The ceremony also honored those who were missing in action. It ended with a 21 gun salute.