SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual celebration of scouting is taking place next Tuesday.

The 18th annual get-together at the Lake Club recognizes the accomplishments and achievements of the Stambaugh District, which includes Mahoning and Trumbull Counties.

Guests will hear a report on what’s happened in local scouting over the last year, including how many scouts have advanced and how many are involved.

Three scouts will share their stories and everyone will have a personal interaction with a scout.

“We ask scouts to come and sit at every table, which is a great thing so people can see what they’re investing in and understand that these scouts are benefitting themselves and their families, and society as a whole,” said Mark Luke, a scouting volunteer.

There is no ticket cost for the Celebration of Scouting Breakfast, but Friday is the last day to RSVP. There is an ask for support at the breakfast. They just want people to come and hear about the benefits of scouting.