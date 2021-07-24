Annual car show honors first responders

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The second annual Back the Blue car show was held on Saturday in honor of first responders in the area.

It took place at the New Life Community Church in Vienna.

Big jeeps, classic cars and some newer models all piled in to take part. Car owners paid $10 to register and all the proceeds go back to the first responders.

One of the other organizers said it was all about giving back.

“I was a Fed-ex driver, I was out delivering in Boardman every day and every day I was talking to our officers and we just got to talking and I was like, ‘Let’s give back, let’s give back to our officers. Let’s have a local Back the Blue car show,'” said co-organizer Cameron Creech.

Organizers said last year they had about 60 cars register, but this year the number more than tripled with more than 200 cars taking part.