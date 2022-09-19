BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Berlin Township Fire Department is gearing up for its annual BBQ chicken dinner fundraiser.

This year, firefighters are going back to their roots, having the annual dinner at the department.

The BBQ chicken dinner is the department’s only fundraiser of the year, which helps pay for training and equipment year-round.

Following the dinner, there will also be a community meeting about the department’s staffing levy on the November ballot for everyone to learn more.

“Over the last three years, our calls have increased and this year it’s actually projected that they’ll increase again for our total calls. So we’re just looking toward the future and what we need to provide a better service to our residents in Berlin Center, and that’s one way we know we can do that, with a staffing levy to be able to provide the adequate staff to cover the township and provide those services to our residents,” said firefighter Sam Barnhouse.

The dinner is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4-7 p.m. at the fire department on West Akron-Canfield Road.

The dinner costs $15 for adults and $5 for a kids’ meal. It will be dine-in or take-out.

The menu includes BBQ chicken or ham, parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce and chicken nuggets for the kids.

For more information on the dinner, the staffing levy or to purchase a ticket, head over to the Berlin Township Fire Department’s Facebook page.