BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. One local organization has held awareness events in the area for about 10 years.

On Wednesday, members of the Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation were getting organized for their upcoming event.

This Saturday is their 3rd annual “Teal Together” 5K and 1 mile walk at Boardman Township Park. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The festivities will take place at Thomas Masters Pavillion which is closest to the Southern Boulevard entrance of the park.

The walk is to honor those who have died because of ovarian cancer as well as to celebrate those who survived the disease.

“Having our survivor acknowledgment is really special to let people know that you can survive this disease, and to acknowledge our survivors who have been going through this journey. Just to support and be aware,” said Erin Lonsway, executive director of the Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

The money raised at the run will go toward a scholarship for a student at Ursuline High School.

More information on this event and what else is going on this month can be found on the foundation’s website.