Anniversary of Girard officer’s death spotlights legacy of giving

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday marks four years since Girard Police Officer Justin Leo was killed in the line of duty.

Leo was shot and killed on October 21, 2017, when he and another officer responded to a domestic dispute. He was just 31 years old at the time of his death.

Four years later, his parents David and Pat Leo say they continue to receive support from the community.

They say Leo loved his job and although time has passed, they say the pain of losing their son hasn’t gone away.

“We may move on a bit, but it’s always there,” David Leo said.

David and Pat say they’ve worked to make sure Justin’s memory lives on through the Officer Justin Leo Foundation and scholarships in his name.