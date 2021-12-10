Animals taken from home in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Several animals were taken from a home in Salem by the Columbiana County Humane Society.

According to the agency, a search warrant was executed Nov. 29 at a house in the 500 block of Prospect Street where they found four dogs, five cats and a parrot living in unacceptable conditions.

Investigators said that along with the constant exposure to the odor of urine, the animals suffered from various conditions including upper respiratory infections, skin infections, flea infestations and ear mites.

The animals were evaluated by a veterinarian.

Investigators said the suspect agreed the animals should have been taken and entered into an agreement with the agency to have his home randomly monitored for the care of any animal the suspect possesses for the next two years.

The suspect was also ordered to comply with state laws concerning animal care by providing a sanitary environment, sufficient shelter, and veterinary care. If that agreement is violated, the humane society could pursue criminal charges in this most recent incident or those in the future.

“The primary goal of the Columbiana County Humane Society is to protect animals by providing education. In this case, we were able to remove animals from unsafe and unsanitary living conditions and care for their needs. The suspect was cooperative and under monitoring, CCHS believes that the situation is unlikely to repeat itself, ” said Kaity Clark, CCHS’s shelter manager.

Clark said despite reports that the suspect is a “humane agent,” she said the Columbiana County Humane Society is the only agency in the county that investigates suspected animals abuse and that the suspect is not a law enforcement officer or appointed by the county humane society.