Animals shelters in dire need of foster pet parents

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local animal shelters are looking for people willing to take in homeless animals since they’re running out of space at their facilities.

With 31 dogs brought in through two different humane cases, 26 cats taken from a recent hoarding situation, and a mom and four pups abandoned at their door, Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor says their shelter is full.

“That on top of our normal intake and kitten season, we are finding ourselves at a very, very tight capacity here,” Shandor said. “We want to get these animals into good homes.”

There are currently more than 125 cats and kittens on a waiting list to get into the shelter. That is just one of the reasons why they’re looking for more fosters to open up their homes, and they aren’t alone. Angels for Animals Feline Manager Sherry Bankey says since the start of the year, they’ve taken in 1400 cats.

“We have a big facility. We have a lot of holding rooms but not enough for what’s coming at us. We have some fosters that have up to two or three litters in their homes right now because we’re short on fosters,” Bankey said. “We need to get these kittens out to fosters, especially because they are too young for vaccines. As sterile as our environments are, you overburden spaces in those rooms, and there is a chance of disease.”

Both shelters also have plenty of adoptable animals ready for their forever homes, too.

