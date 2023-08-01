GREENE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The 92 animals rescued from a home in Greene Township over the weekend are on the road to recovery.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County posted photos on its Facebook page earlier Tuesday showing how much better the animals are looking already.

The agency says the dogs are working to adjust to their new surroundings while all of the birds were taken to the Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna to continue healing.

Courtesy: Trumbull County Animal Welfare

Workers at Animal Welfare believe this is one of the worst animal cruelty cases they’ve handled this year. They say this case alone could cost the agency thousands of dollars, if not more.