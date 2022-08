NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents removed several cats from a foster-based rescue in Niles on Tuesday morning.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County was at a property on Higley Avenue, removing cats and putting them in cages in a van.

Lori Shandor, CEO of AWL, said the animals were from a foster-based rescue called Niles Cat Crusade.