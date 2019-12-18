Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County at capacity after humane case

AWL took in 10 dogs and three cats as part of that case, leaving the agency without open dog kennels

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County says it is at capacity after the seizure of several animals during a humane investigation.

According to AWL, it took in 10 dogs and three cats as part of that case, leaving the agency without open dog kennels. In addition, animal intakes have increased by 20% in 2019.

“This always makes our staff nervous. With no open kennels, if an after-hours call comes in for a sick or injured animal, we have no place to put them,” said AWL CEO Lori Shandor.

Currently, AWL has a waiting list of almost 200 cats, and some have been on the list since as far back as May. Forty-seven dogs are waiting to come into the shelter.

Animals are placed on the waiting list when there is not enough space to take them in immediately.

“Due to the increase in strays, sick and injured, and humane calls it has been increasingly difficult to work through our waitlist,” Shandor said. “Animals are coming in at a much higher rate than they are being adopted out. We have some dogs and cats who have been at AWL since spring.”

AWL is seeking donations of cat and dog food, as well as monetary donations.

If you’re interested in donating, fostering or adopting an animal, visit www.awlrescueme.com or go to the shelter, located at 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd. SE, during normal business hours.