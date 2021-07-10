Animal Welfare League holds first home run derby fundraiser in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County held their first home run derby Saturday.

Adults and children of all ages were welcomed to participate. There were prizes, food, a beer tent, music and dogs.

All the proceeds will go to helping AWL continue to rescue, rehabilitate, adopt and educate on behalf of animals in Trumbull County.

AWL said they are fortunate enough to have baseball fields on their property in Vienna for the event. CEO Lori Shandor said she is grateful for the people that help support the shelter.

“We have such great supporters here at Animal Welfare League and so anytime our people come out like this to support us, to help us raise some funds for the animals it means so much to all of the staff because we love these animals so much and we try to do everything we can to get them from their previous situations to their homes,” Shandor said.