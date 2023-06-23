VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Animal rescue groups are asking people to consider adopting a pet since area shelters are struggling to keep up with the amount of animals coming into their care — a situation which several animal organizations are calling “dire.”

Shelters across Trumbull County say they’re full — or close to it.

“We’re definitely at a crisis level — I would say that the entire county is at a crisis level,” said Jason Cooke, with Healthy Hearts and Paws Project. “Even our partner shelters outside of this area, they’re all full.”

Both the Trumbull County Dog Pound and Healthy Hearts and Paws Project are over capacity. There are 8 more dogs than kennels at the pound. At Healthy Hearts, 58 dogs are being cared for in-house with another 30 in fosters.

Animal Welfare League recently took in 27 cats and a dog from a home in Niles — bringing the total number of animals at the shelter to 205, making it 90% full.

These rescue organizations said animals are coming in faster than they’re being adopted, and they believe several reasons could be to blame.

“It’s coming from financial insecurity and housing insecurity; it’s coming from a lack of spay/neuter services,” said Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor. “Some of this has trickled down from when the veterinarians had to shut down during the pandemic and weren’t able to do the spay/neuter services.”

Shelter officials say if you’re thinking about adding another pet to your family, now’s the time.

“A home is where an animal needs to be,” Shandor said. “If you’re in a position to do that, now’s the time, because the shelters are struggling.”