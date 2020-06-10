Animal shelter urges people to spay and neuter cats as kitten season picks up

Last year alone, Angels for Animals had 3,800 cats left there from 15 different counties around Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the time of year some call “kitten season.”

In the spring and summer, cats are out roaming and reproducing faster than other times of the year.

Many shelters, like Angels for Animals in Canfield, are already seeing an impact. Every day, 30 to 40 cats are being left there.

Diane Less’ suggestion is to always assume a cat is pregnant or will get pregnant, which will put even more cats on the street.

It’s best to get cats spayed or neutered to stop reproduction.

“You see a cat outside and you’re not planning on having it fixed, please bring it to us,” Less said. “We would far rather take one cat than waiting to have the litter and having to take seven because the numbers are crushing.”

She said last year alone, Angels for Animals had 3,800 cats left there from 15 different counties around Ohio.