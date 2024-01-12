(WKBN) — With temperatures continuing to drop this weekend, Animal Charity of Ohio is urging pet owners to be responsible.

Jane MacMurchy says pets can not be left outside in the cold. Frigid temperatures will cause their body temperature to drop, and this could lead to frozen paws, loss of limbs and even death.

She says dog houses are not sufficient for this weather.

“If your dogs are outside, you have to be taking them outside and be out there with them on a leash and then bring them right back in,” MacMurchy said. “No dogs can be staying outside on tethers, on chains or outside 24/7.”