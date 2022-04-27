CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity’s annual Fur Ball is back again this year, and you can still get tickets.

This is the eighth year for it. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

There will be dinner, music and basket raffles.

The Fur Ball brings in around $30,000 and helps fund the humane department.

“It has our humane agents in it, but it also has those animals that we bring in, so it really kind of takes a toll when you don’t have that extra money, just in case of emergencies, but our community did great and really pulled through and rallied for us the past two years with donations,” said Jane MacMurchy, of Animal Charity.

First News Weekend Morning Anchor Brooke Meenachan is emceeing the event. It is next Friday, May 6 at the Blue Wolf Event Center.

You can get tickets on Animal Charity’s website or Facebook page.