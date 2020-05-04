Animal Charity to open some operations

All services will be drive-up only and grooming and wellness visits must have an appointment

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Tuesday, Animal Charity will be re-opening for canine and feline wellness, grooming and flea, tick and heartworm medication purchases.

Animal Charity’s clinic is located at 4140 Market Street in Boardman.

In order to purchase heartworm prevention, you must have a current (less than a year old) heartworm test.

All services will be drive-up only.

Animal Charity asks that you stay in your vehicle when you arrive.

Grooming and wellness visits must have an appointment. To make an appointment, email acoappointment@gmail.com.

Flea and tick preventatives may be purchased with an appointment; however, there may be a wait time.

Hours at this time are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Saturday, June 13, Animal Charity will be offering a spay and neuter day for outside cats. Spots will be limited.

Please email acoappointment@gmail.com for more information.