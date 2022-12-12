BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Space has been a big problem for Animal Charity of Ohio, so it went out and acquired a bigger building in order to help more animals in Mahoning County.

Animal Charity bought an empty property along Boardman’s Southern Boulevard that it intends to renovate into a humane society. The goal is to complete the project in stages, as the organization can raise money for the project.

More space is a big benefit, and so putting the entire charity in one place, according to Animal Charity coordinator Jane MacMurchy. Animal Charity currently operates out of two buildings.

“Overall, having our operations under one roof will kind of streamline and we’ll be able to be more efficient and have more hands on deck for our larger cases and then obviously will not have to play Tetris and use storage units to fit all of our office furniture when we do rescue large cases.”

Animal Charity hopes to raise enough money to start renovating the building next year.