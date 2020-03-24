Animal Charity seeks pet food from community during virus outbreak

Animal Charity asks that you do not include blankets or towels in your donations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Animal Charity Humane Society is working to supply food for those with pets during the coronavirus outbreak, but they are also asking for donations from the community.

The organization is looking for dog and cat food, which can be dropped off at either of their locations.

They say the biggest need is monetary donations to keep their doors open.

“We were already facing closure. We were relying on the fundraisers we had planned, so for us to be on hold right now is devastating,” said Shannon Swiskoski from Animal Charity.

Animal Charity usually has 23 people on staff. Currently, they are down to four people.

