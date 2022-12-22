(WKBN) – With those cold temperatures on the way, Animal Charity of Ohio is issuing a warning to pet owners: do not leave your pets outside in this storm.

Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity says any pets found left outside will be confiscated and owners will be charged with animal cruelty.

Humane agents have partnered with the dog warden and local police and will be actively looking for pets left out in the cold.

MacMurchy says they’ve gone around this week and issued verbal warnings.

With these sub-zero temperatures and wind chill, pets left out could freeze to death even if they are provided a shelter.

“Just having straw in those dog kennels is not enough, just having a kennel with a tarp over it is not enough. You’re not able to just bring your dogs in your garage, no. They need to be in a home structure. If they’re not and we catch you, you will be charged,” MacMurchy said.

Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor charge in Ohio. If an animal dies because of abuse or neglect, it’s a felony.