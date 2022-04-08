YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of Animal Charity are back at an East Side home Friday to remove an estimated 70 cats.

They were first at the home on Early Road Thursday after an out-of-town relative reported the condition and they removed 16 cats then, but there are dozens more to go.

The home is crammed with goods, debris and other items, making recovering the cats more difficult because they are actually living amid the rubble, moving in tunnels and burrows they fashioned for themselves. The home is also infested with fleas and filled with feline feces.

Mike Durkin, chief housing code officer for the city, had a large, roll-off trash receptacle delivered so the workers could throw the trash inside to help them get to the cats.

Conditions inside are deplorable. One worker said there were cockroaches everywhere, although the cats retrieved Friday appear to be healthy. A heavy, permeating smell of cat urine hung in the air in the drive of the home.

Durkin estimated it will take several days to remove all the cats safely because of all the rubble inside. He said the house will be torn down as soon as possible once the cats are gone.

Three people were living in the home and are being checked out medically.

