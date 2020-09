The dogs were found starved, covered in feces, with urine burns on their paws.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Animal Charity of Ohio is asking for donations after rescuing 2 puppies.

In a facebook post, the organization says the dogs were found starved, covered in feces, with urine burns on their paws. They did not say where the animals were found.

Now, staff at Animal Charity will continue working to get the puppies back to full health, but they need some help.

If you’d like to donate, you can visit the Animal Charity of Ohio website