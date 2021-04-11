Animal charity raises heartworm awareness with breakfast, raffle

In Brookfield, a fundraiser was held to help get the treatment needed for as many dogs as possible

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Getting your dog treated for heartworm is essential to give it a long life. In Brookfield, a fundraiser was held to help get the treatment needed for as many dogs as possible.

An all-you-can-eat breakfast and basket raffle was held by the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project Sunday.

The medicine and the recovery necessities can get expensive for the dogs they care for. Without it, heartworm can have serious health effects.

“Part of our mission is not only to save the life of these heartworm positive dogs but educate the public on the importance of keeping their dogs on monthly heartworm preventative, getting their yearly exams at the vet, making sure that their dogs are heartworm negative and preventing, like what I said, is a horrible death,” said Jason Cooke, president of the organization.

Cooke says they are planning another breakfast and basket raffle for June 27.