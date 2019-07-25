Animal Charity overwhelmed by Youngstown cat rescue

On Wednesday, 40 cats were rescued from an abandoned home and now the organization's resources are stretched

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Animal Charity needs help taking care of the 40 cats and kittens rescued from an abandoned house in Youngstown Wednesday.

The cats were found at a house on Helena Avenue, abandoned by their owner.

The organization’s cat population doubled overnight. That’s putting serious stress on the facility.

The cats that came in Wednesday can’t be fostered or adopted yet. They’re in quarantine, plus the humane agent still has to go to court and get permanent custody of the animals.

But there are other ways to help.

“We have 50 other cats and kittens that are here that need fosters and adopters,” Jane MacMurchy said. “That way, we have more open cages for more rescues.”

Animal Charity also needs supplies — in particular, small litter boxes, litter, food for cats and kittens, and food dishes.