Animal Charity offering fall photos with your pups to benefit its organization

It's all happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Davidson Restaurant

CORNERSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Animal Charity of Ohio is having its first Fall Photo Fest for the Humane Hounds.

It’s all happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Davidson Restaurant, located at 3636 Canfield Rd. in Cornersburg.

Attendees can bring their dogs for a family photo. They’re welcome to bring costumes and outfits for the picture.

There will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, cider, baked goods, dog treats and more.

It’s all to benefit Animal Charity, the county’s only humane agency.

The event will be held outdoors, and people are asked to bring a mask and respect social distancing.