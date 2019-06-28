Animal Charity issues warning after dog dies of heatstroke in Campbell

Animal Charity wants to stress animals should not be left outside in the heat

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – On Friday, humane agents with Animal Charity helped rescue a dog that was nonresponsive because of heatstroke. Unfortunately, the dog later passed away.

Animal Charity announced the dog’s death just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The dog was found earlier Friday outside of a Campbell home.

Agents responded within 10 minutes and were able to cool down the dog.

They posted a picture to Animal Charity’s Facebook page, showing them loading the animal into their van.

Agents said at the time that the dog’s condition was critical and they transferred him to a vet.

Animal Charity wants to stress animals should not be left outside in the heat.