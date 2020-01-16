Animal Charity investigating report of animal neglect in Austintown

Investigators are looking into a case of animal neglect in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – More animals in bad shape have been saved by Animal Charity. In each case, they were pulled out of homes overrun with trash. The latest one happened Wednesday at an Austintown home.

A humane agent took two dogs and a cat in need of medical attention from a house on Idlewood Road, which they said was extremely filthy.

Callie had plenty of energy Thursday, bouncing around Animal Charity. Jade, though, was more reserved, wearing a sweater to cover up her baldness from the neglect she faced.

According to Animal Charity, all three animals were covered in sores, scabs and fleas.

“It seems like it’s been nonstop the last two or three months,” said Mary Louk, with Animal Charity.

Police called the humane agent Wednesday night.

The agent said their lungs were still burning a day later from the smell inside of the home. According to a post on Animal Charity’s Facebook page, the house smelled so bad, “an average person would have quickly vomited from the burning of their nose and throat.”

“There is no way the neighbors did not know this was going on,” Louk said. “If you could smell it from the driveway in the middle of winter, you could’ve sensed in summer, it would’ve been horrific.”

Animal Charity saved two dogs last week from similar conditions in a home littered with trash and pop bottles.

The organization has a veterinarian look over the animals — but it needs a vet of its own on staff.

Both cases will be presented to prosecutors, who will decide if charges will be filed or not. Going through the court is important to get judges to look at each case and decide if there’s a better way to help.

“Just taking their animals and just prosecuting them is not going to get us where we need to be,” Louk said. “These people need help just as much as the animals need help.”

Animal Charity needs help, too. If you think animals are being neglected or abused, you can call in a tip at 330-788-1064 ext. 17 or email ACOhumanedepartment@gmail.com. If you live in Mahoning County, you can submit a tip online.

Give a specific address — don’t just say a yellow house on the corner — and describe the conditions in detail.

“This isn’t ‘CSI: Dog Edition.’ We can’t fingerprint. It’s not like we have a technician team to come in and look. We need people to pay attention,” Louk said.

Animal Charity is also aware of dead pit bulls showing up in the same field locally. If you see something like that, they encourage you to ask police to patrol the area or ask politicians to put up a camera.