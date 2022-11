(WKBN) — Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio rescued two dogs after they started fighting at a home, according to its Facebook page.

Animal Charity said when it arrived at the home, the two dogs were seriously injured and they found one dog that was dead.

The dogs were fighting and the owner tried to break up the fight by hitting the dogs with a shovel, according to Animal Charity.

Humane agents took the dogs and began medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.