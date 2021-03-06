Animal Charity holds 11th Walk a Pup, Adopt a Pup event in Brookfield

The shelter holds these events to encourage people to come out and spend some time with the dogs there

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The 11th Walk a Pup, Adopt a Pup event was held in Brookfield Saturday.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project works to care for and find homes for heart-worm positive dogs.

People can come out and volunteer to walk the dogs, and hopefully by the end, they may choose to adopt or foster.

On Saturday, Mary, who has ben at the shelter for about four months, was adopted.

“We can’t help more dogs if the dogs that are here aren’t finding homes. So, it’s vitally important to the success of this organization that we have people willing to open their homes to either to foster or foster to adopt,” said Jason Cooke, president of the organization.

Cooke said they have many volunteering opportunities for YSU students, and they also work with probation departments for community service.