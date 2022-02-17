YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity of Ohio is the latest local agency to benefit from Mahoning County’s share of the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The humane agency will be receiving more than $250 million over the next three years.

Commissioners said Thursday that leaders with Animal Charity had approached them recently asking for help since the COCID-19 pandemic has impacted the agency’s staffing, as well as the number of animals they’ve had to care for.

“In this time that we are in with the pandemic everything, we saw $252,000 over a three-year period was just a good amount to get them started,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti. “They will be able to hire another humane agent.”

Righetti said the $102,000 will be dispersed over three years for the humane agent and another $50,000 will help with operational expenses.

Commissioners hope other communities in the county will use some of their own ARP funds to contribute to the agency.