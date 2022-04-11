YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The conditions at a house where 70 cats were living are causing some issues for Animal Charity staff and volunteers.

The house is on Early Road in Youngstown, where the amount of trash is overwhelming, taking more time to clear it out.

Fifty cats have been rescued so far as of Monday evening, seven of which were already dead. Three cats have been born at Animal Charity.

The air around the home is so bad that it’s also slowing down the rescue.

“The burning of the throat, esophagus, windpipe, everything like that is what’s the worst,” said Jane MacMurchy, operations director for Animal Charity.

It could take the rest of the week to get all of the cats out to better conditions.

Animal Charity is asking for donations to help with this case.